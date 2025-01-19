The 28-year-old had been training with the Serie A side for the past month before finalising the agreement. Alli has been without a club since leaving Everton in June but continued training under Sean Dyche before joining Como on trial. The former Tottenham and MK Dons star has not featured in a competitive match since February 2023, when he was on loan at Turkish club Besiktas. “I CRIED when I talked to Arsene Wenger” – which former Arsenal star says leaving the club was a BIG mistake?

“The club believes in Dele’s potential and is committed to helping him rediscover his best form,” said Como head coach and former Arsenal man Cesc Fabregas.

“His experience and leadership qualities will undoubtedly benefit the squad.”

“The focus will be on providing Dele with a supportive environment where he can gradually integrate into the squad,” Como.

“While there will be no immediate performance expectations, the club is confident that he will make a significant contribution both on the pitch and as a mentor to the club’s young talents”.