The 28-year-old had been training with the Serie A side for the past month before finalising the agreement. Alli has been without a club since leaving Everton in June but continued training under Sean Dyche before joining Como on trial.
The former Tottenham and MK Dons star has not featured in a competitive match since February 2023, when he was on loan at Turkish club Besiktas.
“The club believes in Dele’s potential and is committed to helping him rediscover his best form,” said Como head coach and former Arsenal man Cesc Fabregas.
“His experience and leadership qualities will undoubtedly benefit the squad.”
“The focus will be on providing Dele with a supportive environment where he can gradually integrate into the squad,” Como.
“While there will be no immediate performance expectations, the club is confident that he will make a significant contribution both on the pitch and as a mentor to the club’s young talents”.
Dele Alli says goodbye to Everton following spell at Goodison Park
Alli confirmed his departure from Everton last month, in an emotional statement online. He said: ‘As widely published this week, 2025 may set me on a new path with some exciting opportunities.
!Before any of that happens it’s very important for me to make clear how grateful I am to all the fans, staff and players at Everton FC for the support they have given me.
“It’s been an incredibly tough journey trying to put the final pieces together to regain match fitness and I cannot thank the Everton staff enough for the hard work they have put into the process.
“Unfortunately things haven’t worked out as we all would have hoped and I think it’s the right time for me to turn a new page.
“I want to wish everyone at this amazing club the very best of luck and hopefully we will see each other again soon.”