HEIDENHEIM, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 28: Joao Felix of Chelsea looks on during the UEFA Conference League 2024/25 League Phase MD4 match between 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 and Chelsea FC at Voith-Arena on November 28, 2024 in Heidenheim, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

AC Milan are now reportedly very interested in Chelsea attacker Joao Felix.

The Serie A giants are eyeing a move for the Portugal international, Sky Germany has suggested.

Felix had moved to Chelsea just over the summer from Atletico Madrid. He moved to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth £42 million plus £4.3 million in add-ons.

He penned a seven-year contract but now he could be moved on by the club amid foreign interest.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Understand AC Milan are now very interested in Joao Felix. Meanwhile, there is still no sign of a transfer for Marcus Rashford. Negotiations are complicated due to the massive financial package involved.”

It comes after TeamTalk reported that new Milan manager Sergio Conceicao is eager to bring his Portuguese compatriot to San Siro. The boss’ familiarity with Felix and the shared representation by agent Jorge Mendes could smooth the path for a potential deal, it is thought.

Milan are aiming to secure Felix on loan with an option to buy, but Chelsea are currently holding out for either a permanent transfer or a loan with an obligation to buy. Negotiations between the clubs are ongoing, with discussions expected to continue in the coming days, TeamTalk states.

Which Chelsea players do AC Milan like?

In addition to Felix, Milan are exploring opportunities to sign more Chelsea players – the Rossoneri have made inquiries about Ben Chilwell – who is liked by Everton, as CaughtOffside revealed – Carney Chukwuemeka, Christopher Nkunku, and Tosin Adarabioyo, all of which can leave.

Chilwell has emerged as a candidate to strengthen Milan’s left-back position amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding Theo Hernandez’s future with the Italian outfit. Even if the Frenchman extends his contract, Milan see Chilwell as a valuable addition, especially as he is reportedly not part of Enzo Maresca’s plans.

TeamTalk also say Milan have maintained an interest in Chukwuemeka over recent months and the club has initiated contact with Chelsea regarding the midfielder over a possible switch to the San Siro club.