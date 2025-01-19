Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened talks to sign Facundo Buonanotte this month.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Leicester City from Brighton and Albion. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the Seagulls. As per Fichajes, Spurs are in talks with his club and agent.

The Argentine midfielder is highly rated across Europe and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into a future star for Tottenham with the right guidance. They need more cutting edge in the final third, and the South American is capable of operating in the attacking midfield role as well as in the wide areas.

He will add goals and creativity to the Tottenham attack if he joins the club. The player is still only 20 and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. Tottenham could nurture him into a future star.

It remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Brighton over a reasonable deal. The player has done quite well for Leicester during his loan spell, and the Foxes will not want to lose him midway through the season, especially in the middle of a relegation battle. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The attacker is reportedly valued at €50 million.

Buonanotte could fancy joining Spurs

The 20-year-old could be attracted to the idea of joining Tottenham. It would be a step up in his career and he would get to compete alongside top-class players at the North London club. They might be able to offer him European football next season as well.

Tottenham have an exciting project and a talented squad. Their high-intensity attacking football could be a good fit for the South American as well.

Spurs will need to improve their squad if they want to secure Champions League football for the next season. They have been quite inconsistent this season and they need to improve during the second half of the campaign.