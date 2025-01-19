£40m fee set: Chelsea’s plans for 25-year-old revealed in report

Chelsea FC corner flag (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly decided that they’re prepared to sell Trevoh Chalobah after only just bringing him back from his loan spell at Crystal Palace.

The 25-year-old might not be back at Stamford Bridge for very long, it turns out, as he’s previously also struggled to establish himself as a regular for the Blues.

Still, if Chelsea do let Chalobah go, they’ll supposedly want as much as £40m for him, according to a report from the Sun.

Chalobah is a decent Premier League player, but it’s perhaps a little hard to imagine there’ll be that many clubs willing to come along and pay as much as £40m for the former England Under-21 international.

Trevoh Chalobah transfer: Chelsea defender looks set to leave

Chalobah could be a useful squad player for Chelsea, which is presumably why they recalled him from his loan spell at Palace.

Still, it perhaps also makes sense that CFC don’t really see a long-term future for him there, as they have so many other defensive options.

Enzo Maresca has quality options like Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo, while Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile are also decent backup options.

That doesn’t leave much room for Chalobah, so it will be interesting to see where he could end up next.

One imagines Palace could be keen on bringing Chalobah back to Selhurst Park at some point, but it’s also hard to believe the Eagles will easily be able to come in with £40m for him.

Still, perhaps another deal could be possible, with Chelsea maybe able to use Chalobah as part of a swap deal for Marc Guehi, who has been linked with the west London giants by Fabrizio Romano as he recently spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside’s Daily Briefing.