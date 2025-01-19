Contact made: Arsenal working on 20 G/A striker transfer late on this January

Victor Osimhen has been linked with Arsenal (Photo by Michael Regan, Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly been in contact over a potential transfer move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray.

The Nigeria international has been superb during his loan spell in Turkey, contributing 14 goals and six assists so far this season, with the Gunners now exploring a move, according to Football Insider.

Osimhen showed himself to be a world class centre-forward during his time at Napoli, and it was a bit of a surprise when he joined Galatasaray in the summer.

Arsenal are surely precisely the kind of club Osimhen should be playing for at this stage in his career, with the 26-year-old more than good enough to be leading the line for a top team in one of the big five leagues.

Victor Osimhen transfer: Arsenal working on ambitious late move

We’re coming towards the end of the January window now, but it seems Arsenal might still have a surprise in store for us.

Football Insider report that initial contacts have been made by the north London giants, though it’s not yet clear if a deal will end up being possible in the middle of the season.

Arsenal fans will surely be desperate to see a big name like this heading to the Emirates Stadium, though, with Osimhen looking like a much-needed upgrade on Kai Havertz.

The Germany international had a decent run in Mikel Arteta’s side last season, but he’s not really an out-and-out striker, and that’s perhaps starting to show now.

Arsenal have played some good football this season, but they’ve often missed some really good chances, and someone like Osimhen would surely be better at putting them away.

Benjamin Sesko has also been linked with Arsenal, but it remains to be seen if Osimhen might be a more realistic option for this late on in January.