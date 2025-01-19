(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City are keen on signing the RB Leipzig striker Andre Silva.

According to a report from the Sun, the 29-year-old is available on loan this month and the Foxes are hoping to secure his signature.

The Portuguese international has struggled for regular game time this season and he has found the back of the net just once. He needs a fresh start and a move to the Premier League could be ideal for him. Meanwhile, Leicester are not the only English club keen on him and they will face competition from West Ham United.

The Hammers signed Niclas Fullkrug at the start of the season but the German has struggled to make the desired impact. He has had persistent injury problems as well. West Ham need to sign a quality striker in order to do well during the second half of the campaign and the 53-cap Portuguese international could prove to be a useful acquisition.

He has fallen down the pecking order at the Bundesliga club and he needs a move away this month. Leicester or West Ham could provide him with the platform to get back to his best. Regular football in England could help him recapture his peak form once again.

Silva could be a handy option

Silva has previously proven his quality with clubs like Porto, Sevilla and AC Milan. If he manages to get back to his best, he could be a key player for Leicester or West Ham. The Foxes are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League and they need a transformative addition.

Odsonne Edouard has been quite poor for them and he has been linked with an exit. Andre Silva could be the ideal alternative to the French man.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old is likely to be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League and the likes of Leicester and West Ham could be attractive destinations for him.