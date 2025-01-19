Graham Potter, Head Coach of West Ham United acknowledges the fans as he is surrounded by bubbles ahead of the Premier League match between against Fulham. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto.

According to Football Insider, the player will be available for a fee of around £20-25 million. West Ham are reportedly desperate to sign a new striker and they have identified the Brazilian as a potential target.

It is no secret that West Ham are looking to sign a quality goal-scorer. Summer signing Niclas Fullkrug has been hugely disappointing and he is sidelined with an injury. The Hammers need a prolific goalscorer in order to do well during the second half of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Alberto has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well and Southampton were close to signing him last summer.

The 23-year-old is highly rated across Europe and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for the Hammers. West Ham certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether they can sign the Brazilian international.

The player has a contract with Corinthians until 2027 and therefore they are under no pressure to sell him this month. West Ham will have to agree to their demands in order for the move to go through.

Alberto could be a quality addition

Alberto has proven his quality in South America and he has the ability to succeed in England as well. He will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League if the transfer goes through.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be quite exciting for him and he will look to prove his worth at the highest level. If he manages to impress at West Ham, he might be able to secure a big move in the near future.