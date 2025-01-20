Approach made: Fabrizio Romano confirms surprise Chelsea & Man Utd transfer deal to watch

Alejandro Garnacho in action for Man Utd against Chelsea (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has provided CaughtOffside with an exclusive video update on the Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea story that has emerged today.

In a new post for the Daily Briefing, Romano confirmed the stories about Chelsea’s interest in the Manchester United winger, whilst also reporting on Napoli being keen.

Although Garnacho has mostly been an important player for Man Utd in the last couple of seasons, he’s also had his critics at Old Trafford, particularly following a bit of a dip in form this term.

Still, it seems top clubs still rate the Argentina international highly, with Romano saying Napoli manager Antonio Conte has called the player to try to convince him to join.

Chelsea are also there for Garnacho, though it seems unlikely United will let him go easily, with big money likely to be required, especially, one imagines, if it comes to selling to a Premier League rival.

Alejandro Garnacho transfer update from Fabrizio Romano

“Keep an eye out as well on the situation of Alejandro Garnacho,” Romano said.

There is interest from Napoli, with Antonio Conte calling the player and pushing to have the Argentine, but it’s very expensive and it looks difficult for Napoli.

“Also, Chelsea are there – they made an enquiry last week, and this week they will have more contacts to understand the situation of Garnacho.

“So, Chelsea and Napoli are interested, but Man United are very clear – it has to be a very big proposal or the player will stay at the club in this January’s transfer window.”

Chelsea already have Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke as attacking midfield options, so it’s hard to see Garnacho necessarily being a starter at Stamford Bridge.

Still, there’s no doubt the 20-year-old has shown glimpses of being a huge talent, so it could end up being a smart investment if the Blues can pull it off.