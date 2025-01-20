“Everyone is very nervous and very worried” – Arsenal legend makes hugely concerning claim

Arsenal players huddle ahead of the game against Aston Villa (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has made a rather worrying claim about the mood inside the Emirates Stadium right now.

The Gunners are going through a bit of a rough patch of form at the moment, having recently lost 2-0 at home to Newcastle United in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, before then being beaten on penalties by Manchester United to exit the FA Cup a few days later.

Arsenal bounced back with a win over Tottenham in the North London Derby, but they then let a 2-0 lead slip to draw 2-2 at home to Aston Villa over the weekend.

Wright has admitted the mood inside the club is very nervous at the moment, and he’s concerned about what effect that could have.

Arsenal came so close to winning the Premier League title last season, and if they miss out again this year it might start to feel like the opportunity to make the most of this golden period will have passed.

Ian Wright on worrying Arsenal situation

Arsenal fans will be concerned by the unconvincing performances on the pitch at the moment, and Wright has suggested things aren’t entirely well off the field either.

Speaking on his podcast, Wright said: “I feel very nervous unfortunately because the energy around the club. Everyone is very nervous and very worried.

“I think that stems from the pressure we put on ourselves at the start of the season. As soon as a few games didn’t go right people were saying it’s over.

“I feel like we’re in that kind of mode. Everyone goes straight to the negativity but we have to back what this manager is trying to do and back the lads.

“We’ve got 17 games left. Are we honestly supposed to believe Liverpool are going to win all their games?

“I think Jamie Carragher said we needed to win 15 of our remaining games, we couldn’t afford to lose two games, now we can’t even afford to lose one.

“Why do they ramp up all the s*** about Arsenal all the time? And then the Arsenal fans just lap it all up.”