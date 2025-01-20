Exclusive: Arsenal expert addresses “pole position” transfer claims

Sverre Nypan and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Alamy Stock Photo/Sipa US, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal expert Charles Watts has provided some insight into the recent links between the Gunners and Norwegian wonderkid Sverre Nypan.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts said he hasn’t yet had it confirmed that the Gunners are leading the race to sign Nypan.

However, it does seem that Arsenal’s interest in the 18-year-old midfielder is genuine, though one imagines there are plenty of other top clubs also monitoring him.

“I CRIED when I talked to Arsene Wenger” – which former Arsenal star says leaving the club was a BIG mistake?

Nypan looks like a player with a big future in the game, and it would be smart business by Arsenal if they could win the race for his signature.

We’ve seen some superb talents coming through in Norway in recent times, most notably Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, and of course Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard.

Nypan could be the next big thing to emerge from the Scandinavian nation, and Watts has given us his info on this potential deal.

Sverre Nypan to Arsenal rumours discussed by expert

“Sverre Nypan is a player who has been on the radar of almost every top club in Europe over the past year or so,” Watts said.

“Arsenal are one of those clubs, with some reports from Norway suggesting they are even in pole position to land him.

“I can’t confirm if that is the case right now, but he is a player of interest and it would be an exciting addition, should they get a deal over the line because the 18-year-old has already shown what a special talent he is with his performances with Rosenborg since making his debut at just 15.

“It’s not the sort of signing that you would expect to make an immediate impression on the first-team, but it is the type of signing that Arsenal are looking to make more of going forwards.

“The club are making a real effort to bring in top talent now at a young age and have set aside some of their transfer budget to do exactly that.

“We saw them bring in goalkeeper Tommy Setford from Ajax last summer as part of that plan and the capture of Nypan would follow on from that, although he would arrive with far more experience given the amount of games he has already played for Rosenborg.”