(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Man United attacker Marcus Rashford regarding a loan deal.

The 27-year-old attacker has been heavily linked with a move to the Catalan giants throughout January, with this deal representing a potential fresh start for the England international.

Marcus Rashford’s situation at Man United

Rashford’s potential exit comes after a turbulent spell under United manager Ruben Amorim. The forward was notably omitted from the squad for the Manchester Derby, a decision that also saw Alejandro Garnacho dropped. Amorim clarified that the decision was not disciplinary, instead emphasising a focus on training performance, professionalism, and team dynamics.

However, Rashford has not featured for the Red Devils since that omission, fuelling speculation that his time at Old Trafford under Amorim is effectively over, with the player even ready to take a pay cut in order to leave this month.

Despite being a central figure for United since his debut under Louis van Gaal in 2016, Rashford’s form has been inconsistent in recent seasons, with flashes of brilliance overshadowed by periods of struggle.

While an agreement between the clubs has been reached, SPORT reports that Barcelona still need to free up wages to accommodate Rashford’s salary. His annual salary is reported to be €18 million gross, of which Barcelona would need to cover approximately €9 million for the remainder of the season.

The report adds that Rashford is eager to make the switch and is willing to wait until the final days of the transfer window for Barcelona to resolve their financial constraints. With the transfer deadline extended to February 3 in Spain, the Catalans have some time to finalise the operation.

Negotiations may include discussions over a reduced salary burden, with Manchester United potentially sharing a portion of Rashford’s wages to facilitate the move.

Rashford’s legacy and opportunity for revival at Barcelona

Since bursting onto the scene in 2016, Rashford has been a pivotal figure for Manchester United, known for his speed, skill, and ability to deliver in crucial moments. Across 400+ appearances for the club, he has scored 138 goals and provided 63 assists, creating countless memorable moments for fans.

However, recent seasons have seen the forward struggle to replicate his best form consistently, and a change of scenery could provide the rejuvenation his career needs. Barcelona, under Hansi Flick, have been actively seeking attacking reinforcements, and Rashford’s versatility and experience could make him a valuable addition to their squad.

The clock is ticking for Barcelona to finalise the move, but the club’s progress in negotiations indicates optimism.

If the financial hurdles are cleared, Rashford could be wearing the Blaugrana jersey in the coming days, marking a significant chapter in his career. For Manchester United, the departure would signal the end of an era for a player once seen as the club’s poster boy for homegrown talent.