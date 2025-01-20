(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Premier League striker Matheus Cunha this transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to reinforce his attack during the January transfer window.

The Gunners are in the midst of an injury crisis, with two of their key forwards sidelined with long-term injuries.

Superstar Bukayo Saka is sidelined until March after suffering a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace.

To make matters worse, Gabriel Jesus who was in quite some form, suffered a serious ACL injury during Arsenal’s FA Cup match against Man United. The club confirmed last week that the player will have to undergo a surgery on his knee, which pretty much means he will not play again this season.

These injuries leave Arsenal short of attacking options at a critical period of the season. With their Premier League title hopes hanging in the balance, the North London side have been urged to strengthen their squad to remain competitive.

Matheus Cunha has emerged as a potential target for Arsenal. The 25-year-old Brazilian has been in sensational form for Wolves, scoring 14 goals last season and delivering standout performances, including a hat-trick at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

This season, Cunha has continued to impress, recording 10 goals and 4 assists in 21 Premier League appearances. taking his overall tally for Wolves to 25 goals and 12 assists. Across his career, Cunha has registered 65 goals and 42 assists in all competitions and levels.

Ben Jacobs shares update on Arsenal target Matheus Cunha

Ben Jacobs has now shared an update on Cunha’s contract situation confirming that Arsenal are in contact with the player’s camp.

Taking to Twitter, he has reported that the player is yet to sign his new Wolves contract despite verbally agreeing terms.

Wolves do not want to sell him this month but that could change if they receive a massive offer for him in excess of £80m.

Jacobs noted on X:

“Matheus Cunha is yet to sign his new Wolves contract despite verbally agreeing new financial terms.”

“Parties still discussing a release clause, and potentially two different numbers based on Wolves staying up and/or going down.”

“Cunha has been offered an important pay rise, and even with a new long-term deal, Wolves would be understanding of Cunha’s desire to leave for the right opportunity in future windows.”

“Arsenal are currently in contact with Cunha’s camp, but talks only informal at this stage.”

“Wolves still don’t wish to sell in January and that position will only change with a crazy offer, likely in excess of £80m.”

“Wolves planning with Cunha for the second half of the season, but Arsenal do remain alert to the opportunity.”

Arsenal could face competition for Cunha’s signature, with Manchester United also said to be monitoring the Brazilian’s situation.

His versatility, goal-scoring ability, and experience in the Premier League make him an attractive prospect for clubs seeking attacking reinforcements.