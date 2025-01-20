Deal agreed: Chelsea set to sign €20million wonderkid

Enzo Maresca and Mamadou Sarr (Photo by David Rogers, Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images for Qatar Airways)

Chelsea are reportedly set to sign Strasbourg defender Mamadou Sarr in a deal worth around €20million, with the player agreeing to the move.

The talented 19-year-old looks like an outstanding prospect and should end up being a good investment by the Blues if he continues to develop at his current rate.

Sarr previously came up through Lyon’s academy, but has started to play more regularly at Strasbourg this season, with Chelsea using their connections with the Ligue 1 club to get a deal done for next season.

See below for all the details on this move from both Fabrice Hawkins and Fabrizio Romano…

?EXCLUSIVE Chelsea is set to sign talent Mamadou Sarr from Strasbourg ? ?Agreement between the player and Chelsea for a long term contract ?? Negociation ongoing between the clubs – both own by BlueCo – transfer fee around 20M€. Strasbourg will keep the defender on loan. pic.twitter.com/u9wmtknsRT — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) January 20, 2025

?? Chelsea agree to sign Mamadou Sarr from BlueCo group club Strasbourg for next season 25/26. Package worth €15m add-ons included, deal set to be sealed as @FabriceHawkins reported. 2005 born centre back has already agreed to the move. pic.twitter.com/jW6v3c7Wx7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2025

Sarr may only be young, but he’s already shown tremendous potential and it’s easy to see him becoming part of Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea first-team straight away.

Defence is perhaps an area this current CFC side could improve in, with some doubts over the likes of Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile, while Wesley Fofana has had major problems with injuries during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Mamadou Sarr looks like another smart investment in Chelsea’s future

Chelsea are doing a fine job recruiting some of the top young talents in the game, and Sarr should be another who could go on to do great things at Stamford Bridge.

And even if not, there’s a decent chance the west London giants could at least sell him for a considerable profit later on in his career.

Chelsea have mostly put together a pretty good squad, even if some of their young players haven’t quite worked out, such as Mykhailo Mudryk, Romeo Lavia, Cesare Casadei and Renato Veiga.

It remains to be seen what kind of fate awaits Sarr, but fans will surely be excited for now about this big prospect joining their club for what looks potentially like a bargain fee.