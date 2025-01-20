Crystal Palace preparing £15m bid to land Liverpool target

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly stepping up their efforts to sign Slavia Prague’s highly-rated midfielder, El Hadji Malick Diouf, as they aim to strengthen their squad during the ongoing January transfer window.

The Premier League side are looking to bolster their side, and Diouf, who has impressed scouts with his versatility, is seen as an ideal addition to their ranks.

Crystal Palace prepared to make £15m bid for El Hadji Malick Diouf

According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, Palace are preparing to make a £15 million bid for the 20-year-old Senegalese player after Palace scouts were left highly impressed by his performance during a recent training game in Spain.

Diouf’s versatility is one of the major reasons behind Palace’s interest. Able to play as a centre-back, left-back, and left midfielder, he offers tactical flexibility that could address multiple areas of need within manager Oliver Glasner’s squad. His ability to perform in various roles provides a valuable asset to a team looking to add depth and versatility across their defensive and midfield positions.

The young midfielder has been in standout form for Slavia Prague this season, featuring in 28 matches across all competitions. Operating predominantly as a left midfielder, Diouf has contributed six goals and three assists, showcasing his attacking potential and all-around contribution to the team.

Diouf’s career began at the Academie Mawade Wade in Senegal, before making the move to Norwegian side Tromso in February 2023. Although he faced a slow start, the midfielder found his rhythm in the latter half of the season, and his performances earned him a move to Slavia Prague in January 2024. There, Diouf immediately made an impact, scoring on his debut and quickly cementing himself as a key figure for the club.

Palace appear determined to beat their competition, which includes Premier League side Liverpool, to secure the promising player’s signature.

Currently sitting 12th in the Premier League, Crystal Palace are keen to stabilise their form and climb further up the table in the second half of the season.

With the transfer window closing soon, Palace are preparing to make a decisive move to secure Diouf’s services, and a £15 million bid could be the key to bringing the talented midfielder to Selhurst Park.