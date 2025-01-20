West Ham set to land £100m striker on bargain deal

Graham Potter looks on during West Ham's game against Crystal Palace (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly in a strong position to clinch the transfer of Brighton striker Evan Ferguson on loan before the end of January.

The Republic of Ireland international has struggled for playing time at Brighton recently, having suffered a loss of form despite once being valued at as much as £100million by his club.

Ferguson burst onto the scene as a real wonderkid for Brighton, leading to links with big-money moves to the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Now, however, it seems more likely that Ferguson will end up somewhere else, with West Ham leading the race for his signature this winter.

The Hammers, managed by Ferguson’s former Brighton manager Graham Potter, need to strengthen up front, and Ferguson seems ideal.

Evan Ferguson to West Ham on loan?

The Express are now reporting that West Ham could soon seal a deal for Ferguson for the second half of this campaign, in a move that looks like it could suit all parties well.

The 20-year-old will want to be playing regularly, which probably won’t happen at Brighton, but which would surely be more likely at West Ham.

A loan deal also means Brighton get to keep on monitoring Ferguson in case he recovers his best form and shows he can return to the club and become a key player again next season.

Potter has inherited a struggling WHUFC side, so he’ll no doubt want to be given money to spend this January to turn things around for the team.

Ferguson’s arrival could be one useful deal, but the club also surely need more than that if they are to climb the table in the coming weeks and months.