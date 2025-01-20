Photo: YouTube/Fabrizio Romano / (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly intensifying their pursuit of Lecce’s promising talent Patrick Dorgu as they aim to strengthen their squad during the ongoing January transfer window.

The Red Devils are currently navigating a tough run of form and are exploring options to bolster key areas of the squad, with Dorgu emerging as a standout candidate to join the ranks.

Initial reports indicated that Manchester United were preparing to enter formal talks with Lecce to seal the transfer of the 20-year-old Danish international.

Now, according to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, discussions between the two clubs are already underway, with direct meetings planned this week to negotiate a potential deal.

Fabrizio Romano: Ruben Amorim approves Patrick Dorgu signing

Romano shared the latest update on X, confirming that Ruben Amorim has given his approval for the transfer:

“Club to club talks have already started with Man United officials to have direct meeting with Lecce this week. Ruben Amorim has also approved Dorgu; he’s a strong candidate on the list, as exclusively revealed two weeks ago.”

Although Man United appear to be leading the race for Dorgu, they face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool, who are also said to be interested in signing the versatile defender. However, United’s proactive approach and ongoing talks suggest they are in the driving seat to secure the player’s signature.

Dorgu, who recently extended his contract with Lecce until 2029, has made significant strides since joining the Italian club’s under-19 setup in 2022.

The winger-turned-full-back made his Serie A debut in August 2023 against Lazio and has since established himself as a regular for Lecce. With 22 appearances across all competitions this season, Dorgu has contributed three goals and one assist.

One of Dorgu’s standout attributes is his versatility—he has demonstrated proficiency in multiple roles, including as a right-winger and as a left-back. This adaptability would make him a valuable asset to Manchester United, whose tactical flexibility under Amorim would benefit from a player of Dorgu’s skill set.

Man United’s need for a new left-back

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is keen to address the club’s left-back issues, with Luke Shaw sidelined by injury and injury prone Tyrell Malacia expected to end his Old Trafford nightmare with an exit this month.

Diogo Dalot has filled in at the left during their absence and has done a decent job however, he is more comfortable at his natural position on the right-side.

A new left wing-back is a position that needs to be addressed and it appears that the club will soon do so with the signing of Dorgu.