“Formal enquiry” – Chelsea make move to ask about player Liverpool have also monitored

Jamie Gittens in action for Dortmund (Photo by Leon Kuegeler, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly made a formal enquiry about the transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, who has also been scouted by Liverpool.

The talented 20-year-old is an exciting prospect and it makes sense that big clubs are interested in him, with Chelsea perhaps showing the strongest interest so far, according to Fabrizio Romano.

“Talks over a move have progressed well and there is confidence that the deal will happen” – which big name is closing in on joining Arsenal?

See below as the journalist has posted on X about Gittens’ future, mentioning Chelsea’s enquiry about the England Under-21 international, while Liverpool are also named as one of his admirers…

??? Chelsea made formal enquiry for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens last week, while Liverpool also sent their scouts several times to follow his progress this season. Borussia Dortmund expect JBG to stay in January; meanwhile, top English clubs have started to make their moves. pic.twitter.com/f7TFtqA3CL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2025

Gittens has a total of 14 goal and assist contributions so far this season, and it’s clear he could be an important upgrade on some of Chelsea’s current options in that position.

Time for Jamie Gittens to replace Chelsea’s inconsistent attackers?

Chelsea invested a lot in some big names in the summer, bringing in Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho and Joao Felix.

Enzo Maresca might well feel, however, that his summer signings haven’t been that consistent so far, with Sancho probably the most impressive overall.

Still, there is surely room for improvement, with Chelsea often overly reliant on Cole Palmer to give them that spark in attack.

Elsewhere, the likes of Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk haven’t been particularly impressive for the west London giants, and Raheem Sterling, currently out on loan at Arsenal, surely has no future at Stamford Bridge.

Gittens looks ideal to help take Chelsea up a level, though some fans might also think it’s worth sticking with the likes of Palmer, Sancho and Neto for a bit longer, and instead investing in a centre-forward.

Nicolas Jackson has had some good moments for CFC, but he’s arguably the weak link in their attack at the moment, so it’s not clear Gittens would necessarily have that noticeable an impact.

Liverpool also have a lot of attacking options, so it remains to be seen if Gittens makes sense as a priority when he’d be up against the likes of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo for a place in the team.

Mohamed Salah is nearing the end of his contract, though, so Gittens could be a good long-term replacement for the Egypt international if he leaves.