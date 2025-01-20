Leeds United set their sights on versatile midfielder with 18 goals & 10 assists

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Leeds United have reportedly set their sights on Oxford United midfielder Tyler Goodrham as they look to bolster their squad during the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the highly-rated 21-year-old has also attracted interest from Sunderland, Coventry City, and Swansea City, making him one of the most sought-after talents in the EFL.

Leeds currently sit atop the Championship table, holding a narrow one-point lead over Sheffield United in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League. Manager Daniel Farke is keen to reinforce his squad to maintain their momentum in what promises to be a fiercely competitive campaign.

Tyler Goodrham – Oxford’s rising star wanted by Leeds

Goodrham is an extremely versatile player who can play across the midfield in various positions as well as operate on either wings. He has been a standout performer for Oxford United this season. Under contract with the League One club until 2027, he has made 28 appearances across all competitions, contributing four goals and three assists, taking his overall tally to 18 goals and 10 assists in 125 games for Oxford across all competitions.

His journey with Oxford began in 2019 when he became the club’s youngest-ever player, debuting at just 16 years and 98 days in an EFL Trophy match.

Loan spells at Hayes & Yeading United and Slough Town allowed him to gain valuable experience before he cemented his place in Oxford’s first team.

The Irishman made his League One debut in August 2022, marking the occasion with a dramatic injury-time winner against Cambridge United. Since then, he has consistently delivered performances that have caught the eye of scouts across the Championship.

For Leeds, signing Goodrham would bring much-needed creativity and versatility to their squad. His ability to operate both centrally and out wide, coupled with his knack for delivering in crucial moments, makes him an ideal fit for Farke’s promotion-chasing side.

Goodrham’s potential for further growth also aligns with Leeds’ long-term vision, as they aim to build a team capable of competing at the highest level in the Premier League.

For Leeds, signing Goodrham would bring creativity and versatility to their squad. His ability to impact games and his potential for further growth align perfectly with the club's ambitions. Moreover, the lure of joining a team with serious Premier League aspirations could be a compelling factor for Goodrham.

Leeds looking for end January reinforcements

With the window approaching its final 10 days, there is activity expected as Farke aims to bolster his squad. Among those linked is Tottenham defender Ben Davies, who too is open to a move to the Championship club this month.

Another player Farke reportedly wants is Plymouth’s Bali Mumba, who previously played under the Leeds manager at Norwich.