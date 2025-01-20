Report: Liverpool eye move for Real Madrid star who could replace Mo Salah

Liverpool are considering their options in the market if Mohamed Salah leaves the club at the end of the season.

The Reds winger has entered the final six months of his contract at Anfield and currently there are no reports of the club and the player finding an agreement on a new deal.

The Egyptian attacker has been the driving force of the team this season under the leadership of Arne Slot.

The attacker has scored 18 goals in the Premier League along with his 13 assists, showcasing himself as the best player in the league this season.

However, his future at the club is uncertain and along with other stars at the club like Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, he could become a free agent at the end of the season.

With his possible departure in mind, Liverpool are eyeing a move for Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz, according to Fichajes.

The report in the Spanish outlet has mentioned the Premier League leaders as one of three clubs who are interested in signing the versatile player.

Along with the Reds, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have both been linked with a move for the Real Madrid man.

Diaz has not been able to cement his place in the starting line up at the club under Carlo Ancelotti.

Brahim Diaz to Liverpool?

His playing time has been limited this season due to the availability of stars at the club and tough competition for places.

Slot is looking for a skillful and a creative winger, as per the report, and Diaz is someone who perfectly fits that profile.

Fichajes have also mentioned that Dortmund’s good relationship with Real Madrid could work in their favour and help them seal the transfer of Diaz.

With Liverpool constantly challenging for trophies and the project under Slot shining brightly, Diaz may jump at the opportunity to move to the Premier League.

The player may want to prove himself in England after failing to perform at Manchester City during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool could also lose Luis Diaz at the end of the season with the player keen on a move to Barcelona and the La Liga side have shown their intention to make an attempt to sign the Colombian international.

Another option on the Liverpool radar is Brentford winger Bryan Mbuemo, who is having a brilliant season for Thomas Frank’s side.

