Liverpool star confirms he has had “conversation” with the club about his future

Liverpool player Harvey Elliott has admitted that he is frustrated with his playing time at the club and he has had conversation with the manager about it.

The 21-year-old midfielder has failed to cement his place in the starting line up at the club.

He was out for 14 games with a broken foot this season but even after recovering from his serious injury, his playing time at the club has been limited.

The midfielder has only been used as an option from the bench, failing to start a single Premier League game all season.

Elliott was impressive in his cameo in Liverpool’s win against Brentford and he is ready to give a selection headache to the manager in the upcoming games.

Despite his limited opportunities, he is happy at Liverpool and wants to contribute more.

When asked by the reporters about his role in the team and his future, he said, as reported by GOAL:

“We’ve had those conversation but it’s not just me. There are other lads in the team who maybe haven’t played as much as they want and are probably doing the same thing. I just have to keep working hard, keep trying to help the team out whenever I’m needed and just wait for my opportunity. I don’t expect to come in and play straight away. I want to help my team out as much as I can and the club and give everything I can.”

The player is patient and ready to wait for his time and opportunity to perform and contribute for the team.

His attitude as a benchwarmer at the club has been impressive and he is willing to wait for his time.

Harvey Elliott is not thinking about leaving Liverpool

He is happy working under Arne Slot, who has made the Reds the favourites to win the Premier League title this season.

With some of the other players at Liverpool, like Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold facing an uncertain future at the club, Elliott has shown no desire to leave the club and he is totally committed to the Liverpool cause.

The player has a contract that runs until 2027 and he has denied any chance of him leaving the club.

He said:

“This is my club, my team. I want to fight for my place and my position in the team. I’ll do what it takes, as much as I can to help the team out when possible. It’s down to me to make that achievable. I won’t give up, I’ll keep fighting and who knows what happens.”

His positive comments show that he is content at the club and has no desire to agitate for a move away.

Elliott is a useful option for Slot to use from the bench and in the games coming up, he could get more opportunities to perform.

