Man United transfers: European giants make decision on Marcus Rashford

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is finding it hard to settle at the Premier League club.

Their latest defeat against Brighton has raised more questions about the team, the quality of his players and their consistency.

The Red Devils are struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table and their form has shown no signs of improvement.

Along with the many problems Amorim is facing at the club, one big issue that he has to deal with is the Marcus Rashford problem.

The attacker has been dropped from the squad and since the arrival of the manager, he has seen little playing time.

A number of clubs have been linked with a move for Rashford, including Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, West Ham United as well as Saudi Pro League clubs.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Italian giants AC Milan are currently not thinking about signing the English attacker.

The Italian side feel that the financials involved in the transfer do not make sense for them and they would find it difficult to afford the player.

The attacker is currently on a £300k per week salary which would be difficult to afford for the Italian side.

Milan have now turned their attention towards Chelsea’s Joao Felix as they feel he would be a more affordable option.

Man United should part ways with Marcus Rashford

The 27-year-old attacker last feature for the side in December in their Europa League clash against Viktoria Plzen.

The manager has made up his mind not to use the player moving forward and it appears like the player has already played his last game for the club.

Rashford has struggled to regain his form at the club and some of the issues he has faced off the pitch have not helped his cause.

It is better for the club and the player to move in separate directions and Rashford can shine away from the club where he has less pressure and scrutiny.

The Premier League giants have set a price tag for the attacker but his potential exit in this window will most likely be a loan move.

