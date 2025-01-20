Man United make verbal offer of €70 million for striker described as “fantastic player”

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a move for Napoli attacker Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray.

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal this season and their latest defeat against Brighton at Old Trafford further proved that point.

The Red Devils have only scored 27 goals in 22 Premier League matches this season and both their strikers; Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, have failed to make a huge impact this season.

Hojlund has only managed to score two Premier League goals in 17 appearances this season while Zirkzee, who was signed in the summer transfer window last year, has managed three goals in the league this season in 22 appearances.

A new attacker is needed at the club and that is why they have made a verbal offer to sign Osimhen, according to Turkish journalist Kağan Dursun.

As per the report, Napoli officials recently tried to secure Osimhen’s commitment to the club but the attacker has made it clear that he wants to leave the Italian club permanently.

That has encouraged Man United to make a move for the Nigeria international, who has shown his quality in front of goal over the years, helping the Italian side win the Serie A title as well.

Osimhen, who has been described as a fantastic player by Jose Mourinho, has the attacking quality and finishing ability that Man United need.

Man United should not waste any time in signing Victor Osimhen

He is good enough to become the leader of their attack and provide them with the experience they need in crucial situations.

While Hojlund and Zirkzee have only shown flashes of their talent at Old Trafford, Osimhen is a finished product who can straight away become a part of Ruben Amorim’s side and contribute goals to the team.

The player has an exit clause in his contract which would allow him to join a new club in the January transfer window. The clause is not limited to any team or league, making it easier for Amorim’s side to sign the attacker.

United should not waste any time in trying to sign the attacker who can completely transform their team.

New attacking talent is the need of the hour at United since Antony is close to sealing his exit from the club while Alejandro Garnacho has also been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Chelsea.