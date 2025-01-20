“Good solution” – Italian legend offers Manchester City hope of signing Juventus star

Andrea Cambiaso and Pep Guardiola (Photo by Valerio Pennicino, Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Juventus and Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero has given Manchester City hope of sealing the transfer of Andrea Cambiaso.

Speaking exclusively to Football Italia, Del Piero made it clear he could see Cambiaso moving from Juve to Man City as being a good solution for all parties involved.

Juventus are not quite at their best right now, so it might be that Cambiaso would view a move to City as a step up in his career.

However, the 24-year-old might also do well to consider the legal situation at City right now, which remains the cause of some uncertainty.

City have spent big on some world class talents down the years, and Cambiaso looks like he could be another fine addition to Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Italy international can operate as a right-back or left-back, and that kind of versatility could make him an important part of the squad at the Etihad Stadium.

Alessandro Del Piero fuels Andrea Cambiaso transfer links

Discussing Cambiaso and the links with City, Del Piero said: “It could be a good solution for both of them. Of course, right now he’s in a place where everybody loves him, and he grew up a lot to become a huge player, also for the national team.

“So that’s why Man City are interested in buying him. It’s a really good demonstration of his value.

“Then, only he can answer this question for the final decision. You can say ‘it’s better to go,’ or ‘no as Juve are playing in the Champions League now like Man City.’

“Let’s see for next year because Juventus are not in a great position. They’re fighting for the top four. Let’s see what happens over the next few matches.

“Man City are facing a trial that is problematic, and anything can happen, so you never know. It’s a very tricky situation, that’s why I tell you that only Cambiaso can tell us more about that.”