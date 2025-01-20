Formal talks prepared: Man United set to work on €40m move for Chelsea transfer target

Patrick Dorgu celebrates with his Lecce teammates
Patrick Dorgu celebrates with his Lecce teammates (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly set for formal talks to seal the transfer of Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, who has also been eyed up by Chelsea.

Dorgu has impressed in Serie A and looks like exactly the kind of top young talent Man Utd need to be adding to their squad, with Ruben Amorim in need of a new left wing-back.

The new Red Devils manager likes to play a 3-4-3 formation, but Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia aren’t ideal for a wing-back role, meaning Diogo Dalot has had to fill in out of position on that side.

Now see below for today’s updates on Dorgu from David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano…

It seems United would have to pay Lecce around €40m for the Denmark international, which looks like it will surely end up being smart business.

The 20-year-old is a big prospect who can surely continue improving in the years to come, and Amorim could be the ideal manager to help take him to the next level.

Patrick Dorgu transfer: Man United target was also wanted by other top clubs

Dorgu perhaps unsurprisingly also had interest from elsewhere, with Chelsea already mentioned, while Liverpool and Tottenham have also been monitoring his progress.

In truth, it looks like a bit of a gamble choosing United right now, but Romano says that the young defender is 100% keen on the move to Old Trafford.

Patrick Dorgu of Lecce
Patrick Dorgu of Lecce (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

Chelsea would perhaps be a better project, though at the same time there would probably be more competition for places there.

Going to United should ensure that Dorgu can play regularly, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to fulfil his potential at such a chaotic club that continues to struggle badly on and off the pitch.

This is not the MUFC of old, but then again they’ll need signings like this to get back to their best, so Dorgu could help get the Amorim project off the ground.

