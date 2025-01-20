Fee set: Chelsea transfer target given £65million asking price

Chelsea FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by
Marc Guehi and Enzo Maresca
Marc Guehi and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Shaun Botterill, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea would reportedly have to pay as much as £65million to seal the transfer of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this January.

The Blues have been linked with Guehi in recent times after his impressive form at Selhurst Park, but it remains to be seen how realistic a deal is.

Palace surely won’t want to let Guehi go without a fight, and it now seems he could leave, but only for big money.

“Talks over a move have progressed well and there is confidence that the deal will happen” – which big name is closing in on joining Arsenal?

According to Football Insider, it would take £65m to convince the Eagles to let the England international go, which is certainly a lot for Chelsea to pay for a player who was previously in their academy.

Palace have just lost a key defender in Trevoh Chalobah as well, with Chelsea recalling him this January.

Marc Guehi to Chelsea transfer won’t come cheap

Marc Guehi in action for Crystal Palace
Marc Guehi in action for Crystal Palace (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Discussing the Guehi situation with Football Insider, former Manchester United scout Mick Brown provided his insight into the player’s future and likely valuation.

“I hear Chelsea want to make a move for him,” Brown said.

He added: “I think he’s going to cost probably upwards of £65million, just like in the summer.

“That price tag might come down at the end of the season because of his contract situation, but at this stage I don’t think they’ll drop his price tag.”

More Stories / Latest News
Graham Potter looks on during West Ham's game against Crystal Palace
West Ham set to land £100m striker on bargain deal
Arne Slot Liverpool
Liverpool star confirms he has had “conversation” with the club about his future
Marcus Rashford of Man United
Man United transfers: European giants make decision on Marcus Rashford

Chelsea already have Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile as options at the back, so it’s not clear how much they need to be going out and splashing out big cash on a new centre-back.

Still, Guehi is a fine talent and if CFC don’t move for him, it’s surely only a matter of time before he ends up at one of their big six rivals.

More Stories Enzo Maresca Marc Guehi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.