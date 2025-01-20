Marc Guehi and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Shaun Botterill, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea would reportedly have to pay as much as £65million to seal the transfer of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this January.

The Blues have been linked with Guehi in recent times after his impressive form at Selhurst Park, but it remains to be seen how realistic a deal is.

Palace surely won’t want to let Guehi go without a fight, and it now seems he could leave, but only for big money.

According to Football Insider, it would take £65m to convince the Eagles to let the England international go, which is certainly a lot for Chelsea to pay for a player who was previously in their academy.

Palace have just lost a key defender in Trevoh Chalobah as well, with Chelsea recalling him this January.

Marc Guehi to Chelsea transfer won’t come cheap

Discussing the Guehi situation with Football Insider, former Manchester United scout Mick Brown provided his insight into the player’s future and likely valuation.

“I hear Chelsea want to make a move for him,” Brown said.

He added: “I think he’s going to cost probably upwards of £65million, just like in the summer.

“That price tag might come down at the end of the season because of his contract situation, but at this stage I don’t think they’ll drop his price tag.”

Chelsea already have Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile as options at the back, so it’s not clear how much they need to be going out and splashing out big cash on a new centre-back.

Still, Guehi is a fine talent and if CFC don’t move for him, it’s surely only a matter of time before he ends up at one of their big six rivals.