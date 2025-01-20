Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City have flirted with relegation all season after getting promoted to the Premier League following their Championship success last season.

Manager Steve Cooper was sacked recently and replaced by Ruud van Nistelrooy but that has not been able to change the fortunes of the club.

They are currently 19th in the Premier League, after winning just 14 points from their 22 Premier League matches with a goal difference of -25.

The club chiefs hoped that appointing Van Nistelrooy could act as a catalyst to bring change but in 10 matches so far under the Dutch manager, only two have ended as wins for them.

Leicester City’s latest defeat has come against Fulham when they were beaten 2-0 and some sections of the crowd booed the manager.

Questions are being raised already about the future of Van Nistelrooy at the club with some claiming that his position could be in trouble considering the form they are in at the moment.

Football pundit Martin Keown is one of the people who have questioned the future of the manager and claimed that he is already fighting to save his career at Leicester.

Speaking on Final Score, as reported by Leicester City News, he said:

“They’ve lost seven games on the bounce and you look at Van Nistelrooy getting the job, really came into the Manchester United job, had a couple of good results and suddenly became fashionable.

“It almost came from nowhere and now you wonder if they will address this again? Does he even keep his job?

“He’s under huge pressure. This is a game that he would’ve seen, if he could win, he comes out of the bottom three.”

Should Leicester City sack Ruud van Nistelrooy?

It might be a bit too early to part ways with the manager and considering the current situation at the club, hardly any other manager would be able to make drastic changes.

Leicester lost money on the sacking of Cooper and they would be hoping to avoid that situation.

There is no doubt that the Dutch manager has not had the same impact as people expected but the club would most likely show faith in him till the end of the season.

Another football pundit, Paul Merson, has discussed the chances of Leicester staying in the Premier League this season.