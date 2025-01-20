“One to be monitored” – Fabrizio Romano teases potential Arsenal transfer deal

Mikel Arteta and Matheus Cunha (Photo by Alex Pantling, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha could reportedly be one to watch as his new contract with his current club is not done yet, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Posting on his official account on X, Romano also mentioned Arsenal as admirers of the Brazilian attacker, so perhaps he’s hinting that the Gunners are lurking in the background in case he doesn’t commit his future to Wolves.

See below for the latest details on this story, with Cunha perhaps one to keep an eye on as Arsenal look for much-needed cover in attack amid long-term injuries to key duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus…

??? Matheus Cunha situation, still one to be monitored as Wolves insist to get new deal signed. After verbal agreement two weeks ago, there are still final details to clarify in order to sign. ? Arsenal have had Cunha on their list for months, more clubs are also attentive. pic.twitter.com/sYWRaUtI0e — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2025

Cunha has been in fine form in the Premier League this season, so is surely crucial to helping Wolves avoid relegation.

However, Arsenal will feel they urgently need to strengthen in attack, and Cunha could be ideal to breathe new life into their title challenge in the second half of the campaign.

Matheus Cunha transfer: Arsenal surely need to lure him away from Wolves

Cunha won’t be popular with Wolves fans if he leaves them midway through a difficult season in which they might fail to stay up, but Arsenal are a big club and need to be ruthless here.

There’s surely no hope of AFC staying in the title race unless they bring in someone with more quality in the final third, as the team has struggled badly for goals in recent times.

Saka is by far their best attacking player and he’s not going to be back any time soon, while it remains to be seen if there’s anyone else realistically available this January.

Cunha might be their best bet, and he looks like someone who is inevitably going to make the step up to a bigger club at some point anyway.