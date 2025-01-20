Unhappy Newcastle ace wants to leave this month but club unwilling to sell him

(Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Newcastle United have made their stance clear regarding Lloyd Kelly’s future, as speculation around the defender’s potential departure intensifies during the January transfer window.

Both Juventus and Turkish giants Fenerbahce are reportedly interested in acquiring the 26-year-old centre-back.

However, Sky Sports reports that Newcastle are unwilling to part ways with Kelly mid-season unless they receive an exceptional offer, which could then force them to reconsider.

Lloyd Kelly has struggled for regular game time since joining Newcastle

Kelly joined the Magpies on a free transfer from Bournemouth in the summer of 2024 and is under contract at St. James’ Park until 2029. While his market valuation stands at €18 million, Newcastle’s determination to retain him indicates their commitment to maintaining squad depth as they compete across multiple fronts.

Despite limited playing time this season—only 13 appearances in all competitions, including four Premier League starts—Kelly remains a valuable squad member with the club competing on multiple fronts this season, including a chance to win a potential silverware .

With established defenders like Dan Burn and Fabian Schär ahead of him in the pecking order, his opportunities have been restricted. However, his experience and versatility provide Newcastle with reliable cover in defence.

Kelly’s rise to prominence began at Bournemouth, where he joined in 2019 and became a cornerstone of the team’s defence. His leadership qualities were evident when he was handed the captain’s armband, leading the club on a remarkable 14-game unbeaten streak during the 2021–22 season.

After his contract with Bournemouth expired in 2024, Kelly signed with Newcastle, reuniting with former manager Eddie Howe. While his impact at St. James’ Park has been limited, his reputation as a capable and composed defender has kept him on the radar of clubs like Juventus and Fenerbahce.

The prospect of a move to Juventus could appeal to Kelly, offering him the chance to play in Serie A and compete in European competitions. Meanwhile, Fenerbahce presents another intriguing option, with the Turkish club keen to strengthen their defence.

It has been reported that the player is not happy with his situation at the club and wants to leave. And while the Magpies will be reluctant to let him leave, a tempting offer could sway their mind as it would give the club’s finances a major boost.

As the January transfer window unfolds, Newcastle will carefully evaluate their options, balancing Kelly’s potential departure with their ambitions and the need for defensive reinforcements to remain competitive on all fronts.