Newcastle United defender not happy with Eddie Howe wants to leave the club

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United could lose one of the players they signed in the summer transfer window last year.

The Magpies have been impressive this season and they have managed to turn around their season.

They are currently fifth in the Premier League and have been on an amazing recent run, apart from their latest defeat against Bournemouth at St James’ Park.

With every thing going well at the club, a new issue has become a cause of concern for manager Eddie Howe.

Defender Lloyd Kelly wants to leave the club after not getting enough playing opportunities this season, according to TBR Football.

The defender is way below in the pecking order at the club, with Dan Burn, Fabian Schar and Sven Botman all ahead of him.

The 26-year-old defender has only managed to make four starts in the Premier League this season, which is way below than what he had imagined when he joined the club in the summer.

Newcastle United can make profit with the sale of Lloyd Kelly

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce side are interested in signing the defender but the Magpies are reluctant to sanction a deal.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has reported for TBR Football that the defender has made up his mind to part ways with the club and make a move in the January transfer window.

Juventus have shown interest in signing the defender and they made their move as well, which was swiftly rejected by Newcastle United.

Newcastle would love to keep the defender at the club but the report has mentioned that they are now open to the idea of selling him this month but only for at least £25m.

It would be an ideal scenario for them if they can manage to sell him for that amount considering the defender arrived at the club in a free transfer last year.

It would give the club’s finances a major boost and help them to stay in line with the Profit and Sustainability Rules.

