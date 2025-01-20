Exclusive: In-form Arsenal star becomes transfer target for Premier League & Serie A clubs

Arsenal's Nuno Tavares in action for loan club Lazio (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares is attracting plenty of transfer interest after impressing on loan at Lazio this season, CaughtOffside understands.

The Gunners never found much room for Tavares during his time at the Emirates Stadium, but he’s starting to find his feet in Serie A, and it seems there are top Italian clubs who’d be keen to sign him.

On top of that, sources have informed CaughtOffside that Tavares also has interest from clubs in the Premier League, including Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

Arsenal already have an agreement in place for Tavares to join Lazio permanently, and they’ll then receive a sell-on clause from any future deals.

It currently looks like Tavares will complete his move to Lazio in the summer before then being sold on again.

Nuno Tavares transfer looks an interesting opportunity for clubs in England and Italy

Tavares has contributed eight assists from left-back this season, showing the kind of quality that Arsenal first saw in him when they signed him as a youngster from Benfica.

The 24-year-old may now finally be developing into a more well-rounded player who can perform consistently at the highest level, so there’s surely a place for him at some big clubs.

Arsenal fans may even be wondering if they let Tavares go too soon, though it’s also fair to say that they have plenty of other strong options at left-back at the moment.

Even if Tavares has improved a lot, it seems unlikely that the Portuguese ace would get into Mikel Arteta’s side ahead of the likes of Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Arsenal will now just hope they can make decent money from any future Tavares sale, as there’ll surely be an opportunity there if clubs are showing an interest in him ahead of the summer transfer window.