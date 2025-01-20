Arsenal should be all over this – 12 G/A star available for bargain €22.5m fee

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Mikel Arteta breaking news image
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal may want to take note as Fabrizio Romano and Patrick Berger have both reported on Rayan Cherki’s availability for a bargain fee.

There is some slight difference in the details being reported by the two journalists, but the general thrust of the story is that a top quality attacking player could be a superb option for clubs to consider if they want to strengthen up front without spending a fortune.

Arsenal surely fall into that category right now amid their injury crisis in attack, with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus both out for the long term.

Cherki has five goals and seven assists in all competitions for Lyon this season, and has long been regarded as a superb natural talent with plenty of flair and ability.

According to Berger, he’s available for €22m in the summer, while Romano says the fee is €22.5m and also an option this January…

Cherki hasn’t always been the most consistent performer, but for that kind of price, Arsenal surely need to consider this a gamble worth taking.

The Gunners are really struggling in the final third this season, with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard not quite at their best, leaving Mikel Arteta’s side overly reliant on Saka, who won’t be back until later this season.

Rayan Cherki transfer: Could the Lyon star end up at Arsenal?

Rayan Cherki in action for Lyon against Rangers
Rayan Cherki in action for Lyon against Rangers (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

At the moment there’s nothing to suggest that Arsenal are interested in Cherki, but it seems like an obvious opportunity the north Londoners should be exploring.

Perhaps AFC will end up going for someone else, but it’s not easy to get major deals done in the middle of the season, so this might end up being the best option.

There have been occasional question marks about Cherki’s attitude and professionalism, but he’s still only 21 years old, so could yet mature in the years to come and harness his tremendous natural ability.

