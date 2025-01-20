Exclusive: Tottenham considering defender targets, including surprise Chelsea star

Fikayo Tomori and Tosin Adarabioyo (Photo by Scott Taetsch, Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Tottenham are in the market for defenders to help cover their numerous injuries in that position this season, sources have told CaughtOffside.

Spurs are enduring a bit of a nightmarish season so far, with Ange Postecoglou missing numerous key players, most notably Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, for lengthy periods.

Tottenham could now look to fix this before the end of January, with one surprise name in the form of Chelsea centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo being considered by the north Londoners, CaughtOffside understands.

Chelsea only signed Adarabioyo in the summer, but he’s not quite managed to establish himself as a regular yet, so it may be that the Blues would let him go quickly if the deal was right.

Still, Spurs are also looking at other market opportunities, such as out-of-favour Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Milan Skriniar and AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori.

Who should Tottenham sign in defence?

Adarabioyo certainly looks like he could be a good option for Tottenham, as he impressed a lot for Fulham last season before leaving on a free transfer.

If given the chance to play regularly, the 27-year-old could show himself to be a top performer in the Premier League, though Chelsea surely won’t want to strengthen a rival.

Skriniar, meanwhile, brings plenty of experience, even if he’s had a difficult spell at PSG and is yet to ever test himself in English football.

Tomori also looks like he could be a smart signing for Spurs after reviving his career in Italy in recent years.

The England international previously struggled for playing time at Chelsea, but he now looks much-improved after his spell in Serie A, and he might find a move to THFC suits him as he could work his way into the England squad again if he returns to the Premier League.