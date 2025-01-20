(Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham have officially announced that young striker Dane Scarlett has been recalled from his loan at Oxford United, as the club grapples with a difficult Premier League campaign and a growing injury crisis.

Spurs currently find themselves in 15th place in the Premier League table with just 24 points after 22 matches. Having won only seven games and suffered 12 defeats, the North London side is enduring one of its worst seasons in recent history.

The latest setback came in a 3-2 loss against relegation-threatened Everton. Despite late goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison, Spurs were unable to recover from a disastrous first half that saw Everton score three times under new manager David Moyes.

The defeat has intensified pressure on Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, whose tactics and leadership have faced sharp criticism. However, injuries to key players have also severely impacted his ability to field a competitive team.

Spurs’ injury list includes vital players such as Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero in defense, Ben Davies, winger Wilson Odobert, and summer signing Dominic Solanke in attack.

Tottenham announces early end to Dane Scarlett’s loan spell

The injury crisis had Ange urging the club to make necessary squad additions, admitting the players need help after the Everton defeat.

And while the club have been linked with several attackers this month, they have failed to sign anyone. They were strongly linked with a move for Randal Kolo Muani with reports stating that Levy even flew to France to negotiate a deal with PSG. However, the played decided to join Juventus on loan instead.

They have however today recalled their young striker Dane Scarlett from his loan at Oxford, officially confirming the move on their official website.

Scarlett joined the Championship side in August and made 22 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

A product of Tottenham’s Academy, Scarlett first made waves with the U18s, where he netted 23 goals and provided four assists in just 23 matches. The striker hailed by Mourinho as ‘phenomenal’ debuted for the senior team in 2020 and has since made 17 appearances for the club.

Whether the club decide to use him as part of the squad given the current injury situation or send him out on loan elsewhere where he is ensured regular playing time remains to be seen.