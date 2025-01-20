This page will update live with the latest relevant news, no need to refresh the page!
Welcome to CaughtOffside's live transfer news tracker as we head into the final two weeks of the January window…
Chelsea have reportedly made an enquiry about Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.
Meanwhile, Liverpool have also been scouting the talented 20-year-old in recent times.
Antony’s departure from Manchester United is set to be sealed, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Everything is more or less in place for the Brazilian winger to join Real Betis on loan.
Latest reports continue to link Chelsea with a move for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.
However, the England international won’t come cheap, with the Blues expected to have to pay around £65m to prise him away from Palace this January.
It seems AC Milan are now out of the running to sign Marcus Rashford in this January’s transfer window.
The Manchester United forward had been on Milan’s list, but Borussia Dortmund or Barcelona now look more likely.
West Ham United are looking the favourites to seal the transfer of Brighton striker Evan Ferguson on loan.
The Republic of Ireland international could be brought in to replace injured forwards Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug.
Fabrizio Romano has the following update on a new signing at Manchester City, with a medical now done…
?? All set for Abdukodir Khusanov to be announced as new Manchester City player after medical completed.
Documents are signed. ??? pic.twitter.com/UgTicAvzw7
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2025
Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares is attracting interest after an impressive spell on loan at Lazio this season.
CaughtOffside understands the Portuguese full-back has admirers in both Serie A and the Premier League…
Manchester United are making Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri their top transfer target at left-back, CaughtOffside understands.
The Red Devils face paying as much as €55-60m for the Algeria international, who is now their focus as Nuno Mendes looks set to stay at PSG.
Fabrizio Romano states that Rayan Cherki can leave Lyon for €22.5m this January, with clubs monitoring the French winger.
Cherki has been in fine form this season and this is surely an opportunity Arsenal should be all over?
Manchester City are keen on landing Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz on loan, according to The Athletic.
The Brazilian could be available after struggling for playing time at Juve, but City may also have other options.
Arsenal’s strong interest in signing Benjamin Sesko is “no secret”, according to Charles Watts.
However, it would likely take huge money to bring this deal forward to January.
Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly among the main suitors for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.
Sources in Germany state that Bayern Munich are also keen on the 20-year-old Englishman.