Unai Emery confirms Aston Villa star is set to follow Diego Carlos out of the club

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has hinted that one of the bit part players in the squad will be allowed to leave the club this month.

Villa have been active with their incomings and outgoings in the recent transfer windows.

Defender Diego Carlos is heading out of the club with Fenerbahce being mentioned as his next destination in the media.

He is now set to be joined by midfielder Emi Buendia who has failed to start in the Premier League this season.

The Argentine attacking midfielder spent the whole of last season out with a serious knee injury but after recovering from it, his place in the starting line up is not certain.

Emery has used him as a bit part player this season and the player has grown frustrated with his playing time at the club.

The midfielder has only got one year left on his contract at the club and his long term future lies away from the Premier League side.

The competition for places in the starting line up has increased with time, with Morgan Rogers impressing this season and Donyell Malen arriving at the club this month.

Emery has claimed that the midfielder could be allowed to leave the club for more playing time elsewhere.

He said, as reported by Express and Star:

“He (Buendia) had last year a long injury but he started this year progressively getting better… maybe he can have the possibility to leave. For him, it could be something where he can play more, get more minutes, get confidence again and being comfortable playing again in the starting XI. Of course, now he is helping us and I am happy with his attitude.”

Aston Villa squad could go through some big changes

The former Norwich star joined the club in a promising move when Aston Villa managed to beat Arsenal for his signature.

However, fitness issue have played their part in the player not performing well for Emery’s side.

With just under two weeks left in the transfer window to shut down, Villa will be looking to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.

Carney Chukwuemeka could make a return to the club after struggling to perform at Chelsea while goal scoring winger Taisei Miyashiro is another player on the radar of the club.

