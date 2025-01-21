“Closer” – Chelsea considering transfer move for €70m Man United star but may need to act fast

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly continuing to attract interest as we edge closer to the end of the January transfer window.

The Argentina international is wanted by both Chelsea and Napoli, with the latter apparently getting “closer” to matching Man Utd’s valuation of the player.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who has posted on X about the Garnacho situation, with Chelsea also considering a bid as it looks like the talented 20-year-old could be available for around €70million.

Still, if Napoli are getting closer to a deal, then Chelsea might need to get a move on if they want to have a chance of signing him…

Garnacho has mostly looked like an exciting performer for United, but he’s perhaps been a little less convincing this season, so it’s not too surprising to see that he has his price.

Even if the Red Devils aren’t desperate to sell Garnacho, it could end up being decent business if they can offload him for a major profit.

Do Chelsea really need Alejandro Garnacho?

It makes sense that Napoli are pursuing Garnacho as they’ve just sold star forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and will surely need a replacement.

Still, it’s not exactly clear what Chelsea would get out of signing Garnacho when they already have so many options in that position.

Enzo Maresca has Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix as options in the attacking midfield department, so it’s hard to imagine Garnacho seeing much playing time there.

Still, Chelsea could do well to take the opportunity to snap up this exciting young talent if he’s available, as he could end up having the potential to be better than some of those aforementioned players.

Maresca has rotated a lot this season as Sancho, Neto, Madueke and Felix haven’t been that consistent, so perhaps Garnacho could end up being a useful upgrade.

