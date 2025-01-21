Barcelona on alert as Man City readying €100m offer for ace that Arsenal covet

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Posted by
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team's second goal with team mate Raphinha
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team's second goal with team mate Raphinha during the Spanish Super Cup Final against Real Madrid. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Barcelona’s well documented financial problems are showing no signs of easing, and the Catalans are bracing themselves for a €100m bid from Man City for Raphinha.

According to TeamTalk, the reigning Premier League champions are looking to do a deal for the Brazilian – who has 31 G/A this season (transfermarkt) – in the summer.

Arsenal still covet the winger, however, TeamTalk also understand that any offer from the Gunners would be much lower than City’s, effectively ruling them out of the running.

Raphinha could be Man City’s big summer signing

There’s even a suggestion that Chelsea want Raphinha, so it’s entirely possible that a bidding war could commence once the 2024/25 season is over.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team's fifth goal
Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s fifth goal during the Spanish Super Cup Final against Real Madrid. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Of course, none of the potential bids are taking into account whether the player actually wants to move back to the Premier League or not.

He’s having a magnificent season in La Liga, and the responsibility of the captaincy in the absence of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong has been the making of him.

“The fans have to know – I travelled to Manchester to give them the opportunity, but they didn’t want me!” – Which Man Utd legend met with the club about becoming president?

There’s been no suggestion whatsoever that Raphinha wants to leave the Blaugranes, and theoretically the only way that such a move is likely to be on the cards is if president, Joan Laporta, leans on the player and his representatives because the club still need money into club coffers.

Arsenal and Chelsea also chasing Raphinha

With Laporta’s stock seemingly at an all-time low with supporters, that’s a course of action that he would be ill-advised to take, though in football you can never say never of course.

For now, the Brazilian can concentrate on helping his club to a successful end to the season.

More Stories / Latest News
Darwin Nunez and Jamie Carragher
“I can’t imagine” – Liverpool legend drops major transfer claim
Jhon Duran of Aston Villa during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 training session
Club record bid still not enough for West Ham to lure Champions League hero to East London
Marcus Thuram and Mikel Arteta
16 G/A in 20 games – Arsenal identify in-form €70m man as ideal transfer target

Having already won the Spanish Super Cup, Barca are in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey and will almost certainly qualify for the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

Though they’ve slipped behind Real Madrid in the race for the Spanish top-flight title, they’re not out of the race there either.

More Stories Hansi Flick Mikel Arteta Pep Guardiola Raphinha

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.