“Ideal signing” – Man United urged to beat Arsenal to star who’s “similar to Alexander Isak but probably cheaper”

Dwight Yorke and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Dominic Lipinski, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has made it clear he’d love to see his old club beat Arsenal to the signing of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko is a top target for Arsenal at the moment, though it perhaps seems unlikely that the Gunners can bring the Slovenia international in this January.

This could mean Sesko becomes a hot topic for big clubs again in the summer, and that might allow Man Utd the chance to enter the race for his signature.

The Red Devils certainly look like they need an upgrade on their current forwards, with all three of Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund struggling this season.

Sesko could be ideal to come in as an upgrade and help Ruben Amorim turn things around at Old Trafford, and Yorke has made no secret of his desire to see it happen.

Benjamin Sesko could be like Alexander Isak but cheaper, says Man United legend

Speaking to CoinCasino.com, as quoted by the Metro, Yorke said: “I would love it if Manchester United went and signed Benjamin Sesko, I watched him play recently and he’s a great profile.

“He’s similar to Alexander Isak but probably cheaper.

“Sesko has a great presence up front, he’s a big striker with an incredible shot on him. He’s mobile too, which Manchester United need.

“Sesko would be my ideal signing for Manchester United.”

Many MUFC fans would surely agree with Yorke’s assessment here, but one imagines the player himself would surely favour Arsenal right now.

Mikel Arteta’s side may be struggling for form at the moment, but they’ve been plagued by major injuries all season, and are still not entirely out of the title race yet.

Sesko would likely be the finishing touch in this Arsenal side, that just lacks a goal-scorer, whereas United look years away from being genuine challengers again.