Deal for £70m Manchester United star to leave “makes sense”

Joe Cole, Casemiro and Joshua Zirkzee (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is expected to leave the club in the January transfer window, and Joe Cole thinks it could make sense for him to move to Saudi Arabia.

Casemiro has struggled for much of his time at Man Utd, despite initially looking like an exciting signing when he joined from Real Madrid for £70million.

The Brazilian had been a world class performer during his time at the Bernabeu, helping Real to one of the most dominant periods of their recent history.

Casemiro won the Champions League five times with Real Madrid and got off to a decent start when he joined United, though age has now very clearly caught up with him.

Ruben Amorim might rotate his side after a lot of games recently.

Still, overall, former England star Joe Cole is convinced Casemiro’s time at United is coming to an end.

Casemiro transfer claim made by Joe Cole

“It makes sense,” Cole said on The Dressing Room podcast when asked about Casemiro.

“They’re bringing big, big players over there and Casemiro is a big, big player.

“It doesn’t look like he’s a part of Amorim’s plans.”

Casemiro could join fellow Real Madrid legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in the Saudi Pro League if he does make the move.

The 32-year-old is just the kind of big name who could be what Saudi clubs are looking for, and United are surely not going to fight too hard to keep him.

Of course, MUFC will probably want decent money to let Casemiro go, considering how much they spent on him, though it remains to be seen how realistic it is to expect a particularly sizeable fee for him at this stage of his career.

Casemiro does, however, have big wages, so the club might do well not to think too much about his transfer fee, and simply take the opportunity to get him off their wage bill as soon as possible.

That could surely give United a bit more wiggle room in the transfer market as they will need to bring new signings in whilst remaining in line with the Premier League’s strict Profit and Sustainability regulations.