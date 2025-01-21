Report: Liverpool star makes important decision on his future

Arne Slot, Darwin Nunez and Virgil van Dijk (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has reportedly made the decision to stay at Anfield and continue to fight for his future with his current club.

The Uruguay international has had his issues getting into the Liverpool team and staying there on a regular basis, having not always been the most consistent and reliable performer.

Still, for the moment it seems there’s no truth to talk of Nunez leaving Liverpool, despite links with the Saudi Pro League, according to The Athletic.

Nunez showed his qualities with a superb appearance off the bench to help Liverpool beat Brentford 2-0 at the weekend, with the 25-year-old netting both goals in stoppage time.

If Nunez could do that on a more regular basis, he’d surely stay and have a huge role to play with LFC for many years to come, but it’s perhaps not surprising that there seems to be some uncertainty there.

Darwin Nunez seems set to stay at Liverpool

For now, however, The Athletic suggest that the player himself is keen to stay, so it may be that we’ll see him continue to work hard and do his best to work his way up Slot’s pecking order.

Liverpool fans will perhaps have mixed feelings about this, as Nunez could be a decent player for the club to sell in order to raise money to invest in other areas of their squad.

Liverpool have a lot of options in attack, so it’s surely going to continue to be an uphill struggle for Nunez to earn a place in Slot’s starting XI.

That could perhaps change if Mohamed Salah leaves at the end of his contract in the summer, but then that would also surely mean a big signing in attack is needed, with Nunez unlikely to be seen as enough to help fill that void.