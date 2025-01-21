Singer/Songwriter and Minority Shareholder & Sponsor of Ipswich Town, Ed Sheeran, speaks with Jack Grealish of Manchester City. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

It’s been an awful campaign so far for Jack Grealish, and Man City’s £100m man is set to be on the move this winter with five clubs interested in his services.

According to transfermarkt, the England international has only managed a solitary goal in 21 appearances in all competitions this season. In fact it’s his only goal in over a year.

That was a penalty in the 8-0 mauling of local rivals, Salford, in the FA Cup, and is a far cry from the form that helped the Cityzens land their first-ever treble.

Jack Grealish looks to be on his way out of Man City

Aston Villa have been urged to bring Jack Grealish back to the club where he made his name, though Tottenham have been tracking Grealish for the past few months.

They’re not the only names in the frame, however, with The Sun reporting that Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Manchester United have also made their interest known.

What seems abundantly clear at this point is that Grealish’s future is well away from the Etihad Stadium.

Even when there’s been good chances for Pep Guardiola to put the 29-year-old in the starting XI, he’s generally looked to Jeremy Doku or others before the former Villa captain.

One goal in a year for Jack Grealish

It’s a remarkable fall from grace, when you consider just how important a player he was for the team in the not so distant past.

It shows that, no matter the name or the profile, if you’re not doing the business on a regular basis, Guardiola has no favouritism whatsoever.

Grealish himself will know how difficult it will be to get himself back into Pep’s thoughts as a starter, so with 10 days to go of the current window, perhaps now is the time for the player to look elsewhere for employment.