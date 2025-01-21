Liam Delap in action for Ipswich against Man City (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham and Chelsea are reportedly both very interested in a potential January transfer window swoop for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

The talented 21-year-old is enjoying a fine season in the Premier League, contributing eight goals and two assists in the top flight so far.

Delap is certainly making the most of the chance to impress at this level, having previously struggled for playing time at Manchester City earlier in his career.

It could now be that Delap will earn himself a move back to another big club, with Spurs ready to consider a move for him this month, while they’d face likely competition from Chelsea, according to TEAMtalk.

Liam Delap transfer looks like one to watch this January

Delap looks like he surely has it in him to be playing at a higher level than Ipswich, so it’s surely only a matter of time before they lose their star player.

Chelsea already have decent options up front, but one could argue that Delap would be an upgrade on the inconsistent Nicolas Jackson, while Christopher Nkunku hasn’t made much of an impact at Stamford Bridge either.

Delap would also fit in well into Chelsea’s model of signing top young players, so he could make the move to west London with some confidence that he’d get a good chance to play and show what he can do.

Spurs, meanwhile, are in a pretty dire situation at the moment after a poor run of form under Ange Postecoglou, so a new signing up front could be important to help them turn their season around.

Delap looks very much like he could be the club’s next Harry Kane if he carries on developing as he has, so they’ll no doubt want to win the race for his signature against their London rivals.