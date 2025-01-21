Liverpool’s firm transfer decision on 130-game midfielder with 26 G/A

Luis Diaz of Liverpool controls the ball under pressure from teammate Harvey Elliott. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

So far, so good for Arne Slot and Liverpool this season, though one player that’s unlikely to be happy with his lot is midfielder, Harvey Elliott.

That’s because, despite being in mid-January, the player is yet to start a match in the 2024/25 Premier League campaign (Football Insider).

According to transfermarkt, the 21-year-old has had a paltry 53 minutes of action across eight English top-flight matches, and the only times he’s managed to play a full 90 minutes has been in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Liverpool have no intention of selling Harvey Elliott

Liverpool still sit proudly atop the Champions League table too, but the youngster has only managed to get on the pitch for 14 minutes of their current European campaign.

Elliott was recently praised for his contribution and impact he’s had this season, though Liverpool have had contract discussions with the midfielder, suggesting that, perhaps, all is not well behind the scenes.

That would fly in the face of news from Football Insider that the club have absolutely no intention of allowing the player to leave this month.

That’s as maybe of course, but the will of Elliott and his representatives could potentially change the club’s outlook.

Harvey Elliott may move on to fulfil his destiny

Although one can understand the midfielder’s current frustrations, there is still plenty of time left in his career for him to gain a foothold in the Reds midfield and make a real name for himself under Arne Slot.

Patience is a virtue he’ll need to employ in the meantime, though that may not come easily to him given the fact he had 54 appearances across all competitions last season, including 34 in the Premier League (transfermarkt).

Evidently, Slot has different ideas to previous managerial incumbent, Jurgen Klopp, and it may well be that one of Liverpool’s popular stars does in fact force the hand of the Dutchman.