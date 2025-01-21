(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s January transfer window has so far left fans frustrated, with no significant reinforcements brought in to bolster the squad as the club battles on multiple fronts, including the Premier League title race and European competitions.

Adding to the anxiety, the contracts of three pivotal players—Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold—remain unresolved, leaving the possibility of them departing for free at the end of the season.

An earlier report stated that Virgil van DIjk has agreed to a new two-year deal, there is yet to be any official confirmation regarding it.

Among those prioritised for new deals is Van Dijk’s centre-back partner Ibrahima Konate, whose current contract is set to expire in the summer of next year.

Ibrahima Konate confirms contract offer but makes worrying admission

The French defender remains a vital member of the first-team for Liverpool and he has recently revealed that the club has offered him a new contract, though he concerningly refrained from confirming if he is close to signing it.

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X, Konate said:

“It’s true, I’ve been offered a new contract by Liverpool. Am I close to signing it? That’s another conversation!”

Konate’s Liverpool journey began in July 2021, following his £36 million transfer from RB Leipzig. Since then, he has grown into a cornerstone of the team’s defence, forming a formidable partnership with Virgil van Dijk.

This season, the 25-year-old centre-back has made 22 appearances across all competitions, contributing two goals and an assist. His importance to the team was underscored during his absence earlier in the campaign due to a knee injury, which saw him miss eight games.

He has been an outstanding figure at the back alongside the Dutchman, and while van Dijk gets most of the plaudits for his outstanding work, Konate’s incredible defending often goes under the radar.

Liverpool fan concern over peculiar contract situation

Konate’s comments will add to the worries of Liverpool fans who remain anxious about the unresolved contracts of their key players. The longer the players and the club don’t come to an agreement over new deals the more likelier that they will leave.

Trent Alexander-Arnold remains strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid at the end of the season while Mo Salah who has made his desire to stay clear is now being linked with a move to Saudi.

Liverpool will need to act fast and get these contract sorted before they end up losing their biggest stars for free in the summer.