Curtis Jones’ superb pass for Mohamed Salah in Liverpool’s Champions League encounter against Lille has been praised by Stephen Warnock.

The midfielder cut the French side’s midfield and defence wide open from deep, allowing the 32-year-old Salah to fire in from close range.

The goal gives the Premier League outfit a 1-0 lead at Anfield going in at the break.

On BBC Sport pundit duty, former Reds defender Warnock wrote in the live blog: “Brilliant from Liverpool in the press and the way they get the ball back. Lille players are flying forward because they think they have good possession but they are caught out and Mohamed Salah makes no mistake.

“That’s what I was saying about Curtis Jones. The way he plays the pass kills the Lille press and that finish is clinical as we have seen from Salah time and time again this season.”

Curtis Jones lands himself in hot water after Mo Salah snub

Earlier this week, Jones has risked the wrath of Reds fans by claiming that Chelsea legend Eden Hazard was a ‘better footballer’ than Salah.

The Liverpool man had admitted that he would rather pay to watch the retired Belgian than teammate Salah.

Jones said in a TNT Sports interview with Rio Ferdinand that his comments might go a bit ‘left’ with this own supporters.

“I know this might go a little bit left with our fans because the comparison is always there, but Hazard is the one,” he said. “I know we compare him with Mo all the time and I’ve been into it with Mo.”

But then he he clarified that he thought Salah was more of a match-winner and he is very happy with him beside him.

“I play it from, who I saw as a kid when I loved the game and I wanted to be like a player. I feel like it was Hazard. Every game, I’d watch him, just like, “wow, that’s football.” Now he’s, I wouldn’t say he’s disrespected, but he wouldn’t come into certain talks that he should.

“It’s a talk I’ve had with Mo and all the lads. As a footballer, is he better than Mo? In my opinion, yes. But who would you rather have in your team? They’re going to say Mo because he gets you your goals and assists.’

Ferdinand said: “I’d pay to go and see Hazard first, but if I’m going to pick a team to win a game, I’m picking Salah.”

Jones replied: “Yeah, exactly, for sure, it’s as simple as that.”

Later in a tweet, Jones posted a picture smiling with Salah and wrote: “The one I’d rather have in my team.”