“I can’t imagine” – Liverpool legend drops major transfer claim

Darwin Nunez and Jamie Carragher (Photo by Alex Livesey, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has made the big claim that he can’t see Reds striker Darwin Nunez being at the club next season.

The Uruguay international has struggled to establish himself as a starter for Arne Slot’s side in recent times, though he came off the bench to score two stoppage time goals to help the team to an important win away to Brentford.

It may be that Nunez can still have an important role to play for Liverpool in the season ahead, providing Slot with a Plan B option from the bench, though he’ll probably want to be a starter in the long term.

See below as Carragher spoke about Nunez on Sky Sports, making it clear he didn’t see the former Benfica man staying at the club beyond this season…

"I can't imagine he'll be at the club next season" ? Jamie Carragher praises Darwin Nunez's record from the bench but doesn't expect him to stay at Liverpool next season ? pic.twitter.com/16Yo4ECed0 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 20, 2025

Nunez arrived at Liverpool a few years ago with big expectations on his shoulders, but it just hasn’t worked out for him in English football.

The 25-year-old might now do well to consider a new challenge elsewhere, though Liverpool’s decisions in attack might also depend on what happens with some of their other players.

What changes could Liverpool make in attack this summer?

Liverpool notably have Mohamed Salah coming towards the end of his contract, so if he leaves in the summer there might not be a big rush to sell other forwards.

Nunez might end up having more of a role to play if Salah leaves, while it’s also worth remembering that Diogo Jota has been quite injury prone in recent times.

Nunez would likely have a number of suitors from around Europe if he were to leave LFC, so it could suit all parties if he leaves, brings in a big fee, and gets to play regularly elsewhere.