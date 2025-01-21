Concern over big-name Liverpool star could lead to transfer solution

Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson warming up for Liverpool (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly have some concern over the dip in form of ageing left-back Andrew Robertson this season, which could see them turn to the market.

The Reds look like they could finally do with bringing in a long-term replacement for Robertson on the left-hand side of their defence, but it doesn’t look like a deal that will happen this January.

That’s according to a report from The Athletic, which doesn’t name any specific names, but which suggests Liverpool have identified this as an area that needs addressing.

This comes as Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has been linked with Liverpool by the Times recently, with the talented 21-year-old having impressed with his performances in the Premier League.

Liverpool might end up having to replace both full-backs in the summer

With Trent Alexander-Arnold coming towards the end of his contract, Liverpool might need a new signing on the right-hand side as well as the left.

That won’t make it an easy summer for LFC, so fans will of course just be hoping that Alexander-Arnold can end up staying and signing a new contract with the Merseyside giants.

If Liverpool could keep Alexander-Arnold and add someone like Kerkez, their back four would be looking in very strong shape for Arne Slot’s second season in charge.

These are fine margins, though, as it could be that they’ll lose one of their best players on a free and need to make two important signings who are unlikely to come cheap.

On top of that, they also run the risk of losing Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk on free transfers as well, as they’re two other star names who are coming close to being out of contract.