Mohamed Salah of Liverpool
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott have responded to questions posed to them on their futures – delivering interesting answers.

After the Reds’ 2-1 win over Lille in the Champions League, both men were quizzed by reporters about their futures.

Elliott has been linked with a move away in the summer, with Newcastle previously linked. When asked if he could see himself leave, the youngster replied via TNT Sports: “It’s pretty clear… I’m not leaving. “This is my team, this is my club!”

Meanwhile, Salah, who is out of contract in June and linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, was a bit more coy than his team-mate. After his 50th European goal for the Merseyside club, he was asked if he could deliver another 50. He replied: “I am not sure about that but I will give it my best.”

He also said: “Hopefully I’m not the last one. I wasn’t focused on the record before the game. It’s something I’m very happy and proud of, especially because we won the game, that’s the most important thing.

“Lille had a really good game plan, they were unbeaten for 21 games and were a tough team. They showed that in the first half and second half, so I will give them credit, but I’m glad we managed to win.”

Liverpool continue Champions League dominance

Harvey Elliott has affirmed his commitment to stay with Liverpool. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Reds’ victory over Lille at Anfield strengthened their hold on first place in the Champions League group stage. It is also their seventh consecutive win in the competition.

Salah opened the scoring in the first half to Arne Slot’s side the advantage. However, Lille managed a to find an equaliser through Jonathan David shortly after being reduced to 10 men following Aissa Mandi’s red card. But decisive moment came when Harvey Elliott’s deflected shot secured the win for Liverpool.

Barcelona’s thrilling 5-4 win against Benfica means Liverpool still need a single point to guarantee top spot. However, with an impressive 21 points from seven matches, no team can surpass their tally.

Liverpool can now head into their final game against PSV knowing a draw will suffice to progress.

