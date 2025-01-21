Mohamed Salah of Liverpool. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott have responded to questions posed to them on their futures – delivering interesting answers.

After the Reds’ 2-1 win over Lille in the Champions League, both men were quizzed by reporters about their futures.

Elliott has been linked with a move away in the summer, with Newcastle previously linked. When asked if he could see himself leave, the youngster replied via TNT Sports: “It’s pretty clear… I’m not leaving. “This is my team, this is my club!”

“The fans have to know – I travelled to Manchester to give them the opportunity, but they didn’t want me!” – Which Man Utd legend met with the club about becoming president?

Meanwhile, Salah, who is out of contract in June and linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, was a bit more coy than his team-mate. After his 50th European goal for the Merseyside club, he was asked if he could deliver another 50. He replied: “I am not sure about that but I will give it my best.”

He also said: “Hopefully I’m not the last one. I wasn’t focused on the record before the game. It’s something I’m very happy and proud of, especially because we won the game, that’s the most important thing.

“Lille had a really good game plan, they were unbeaten for 21 games and were a tough team. They showed that in the first half and second half, so I will give them credit, but I’m glad we managed to win.”