Report: Man United duo & Chelsea star eyed by Euro giants as another transfer falls through

Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United forwards Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund are both reportedly being eyed up by AC Milan as transfer targets for late on this January.

Chelsea’s Joao Felix is also on Milan’s radar after the Serie A giants seem to have conceded defeat in the race to sign Red Devils ace Marcus Rashford.

That’s according to a report from ESPN, who state that Milan had given Rashford a deadline to agree to a move, but that his clear preference now seems to be Barcelona.

It remains to be seen who will be the most realistic target for the Rossoneri now, but it could be that another Man Utd raid is possible.

Both Zirkzee and Hojlund have played in Serie A before, and both have struggled since moving from Italy to England.

Who will AC Milan sign up front this January?

Still, Chelsea misfit Felix could be another interesting one to watch, as one imagines the Blues would surely be content to let the out-of-form Portugal international go.

Felix returned for a second spell at Chelsea last summer, but he hasn’t made much of an impact, so he could perhaps do what other former Blues flops have done and try rebuilding his career at the San Siro.

Milan have former Chelsea players like Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori on their books, so perhaps Felix can also enjoy a bit of a renaissance there.

United, meanwhile, probably could do with offloading a few more players, with none of Rashford, Zirkzee or Hojlund looking good enough for them.

The difficult, however, will be replacing them in time, as there’s not long left for MUFC to get a major deal done for a top attacking player who could genuinely strengthen them.