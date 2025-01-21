Report: Man Utd identify Patrick Dorgu alternative for January transfer window

Tyrick Mitchell to leave Crystal Palace?
Tyrick Mitchell to leave Crystal Palace? (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly have asked Crystal Palace about the conditions of defender Tyrick Mitchell, who has emerged as a possible left-back signing.

The Red Devils are exploring a move for a new left-back before the January transfer window closes on February 3.

With finances constrained, the club may have to move on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony before any significant funds are freed up, allowing them to reinvest in the squad.

Man United transfer update: Personal terms agreed with 138-goal attacker

Mitchell is thought to be one of the options for United, as is Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu and Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes.

Ruben Amorim has Luke Shaw sidelined due to injury and Tyrell Malacia struggling both with fitness and form, the latter is widely expected to depart Old Trafford before the transfer window closes.

Diogo Dalot has stepped in on the left flank but his preferred role remains on the right side of defence.

The 25-year-old is a product of Crystal Palace’s academy and has made 154 appearances in England’s top division.  In that time he has contributed three goals and 11 assists. He has started all 22 of Palace’s Premier League matches so far this campaign and there is no indication of how much Palace want for the left-back.

Manchester United open talks with Leece for Patrick Dorgu

Patrick Dorgu in action for Lecce
Patrick Dorgus is like by Man Utd (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that United have opened discussions over a potential deal for Dorgu.

The Italian reporter shared the latest update on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Club to club talks have already started with Man United officials to have direct meeting with Lecce this week. Ruben Amorim has also approved Dorgu; he’s a strong candidate on the list, as exclusively revealed two weeks ago.”

However, it’s thought that United do face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as Napoli.

Dorgu, who recently extended his contract with Lecce until 2029, has become a regular starter for the Serie A club, with 22 appearances across all competitions this season.

